MHA Clarifies on Shah’s COVID Test, Manoj Tiwari Deletes Tweet

Amit Shah was hospitalised a week ago at the Medanta hospital in Haryana's Gurugram near Delhi when he was found COIVD-19-positive.

The home minister had announced his infection about a week ago via a tweet saying that his health was fine but he was getting admitted to the hospital on doctor's advice.

Extensive contact tracing procedures had been put into effect and anyone who came in contact with Shah was asked to self-isolate.

The last time Amit Shah was seen at a public gathering was during a Cabinet meeting on 29 July, which was attended by top members like PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

It is to be noted that all safety norms, including social distancing, were followed during the meeting, which was held to discuss the New Education Policy.