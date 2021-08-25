Home Alone: Orphaned by COVID, 3 Teen Siblings Live by Themselves

When Gulam Irfan came home with a cold and fever one evening in May 2021, the children did not expect to part with their father so soon. Within days, Irfan's condition worsened. "We even got his friends to procure an oxygen cylinder for him. That too did not help," Raheem told The Quint.

It was the peak of COVID-19's second wave in Hyderabad.

After Irfan's demise on 11 May 2021, the three siblings were left in the care of distant relatives. A neighbour, Syed Afzar Ali, soon stepped in. "The first few days were very difficult for them. Then I saw KTR's (Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao) tweet that advertised a child helpline. I got in touch with Hyderabad district collectorate," Ali said.

Living at home, the children were struggling. Everything around reminded them of their parents. "Our papa used to be nice. He used to joke and smile a lot. He used to buy us things and take us out," Rabia, who is still learning her English alphabet, said. At home, the children have left intact many of their father's belongings. Till date, they have not removed their father's clothes from where they were left months ago.

Their house is a web of memories. However, they are hopeful of their future.