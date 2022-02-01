ADVERTISEMENT

Hits & Misses of 2022 Budget: Economist Dr Rathin Roy Explains

Economist Dr Rathin Roy minced no words in explaining how the budget could impact the Indian economy.

In a live interview with Opinions Editor Nishtha Gautham, Economist Dr Rathin Roy discussed the hits and misses of the Union Budget 2022 that was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, 1 February.

Dr Roy minced no words in explaining how the budget could statistically impact the Indian economy that is facing a recession-like situation due to the pandemic.

The renowned economist also said that the tall promises made in any budget come to nought because of the slow pace at which files move in the ministries. He had earlier also remarked about the fact that despite booming markets, Indian government could not meet the divestment targets in the financial year 2020-21.

Dr Roy critiqued the Indian industrialists’ habit of hailing each budget as revolutionary.

A day before the budget, the government's annual economic survey said India will lead the world in economic growth at 8-8.5 percent and concluded that it has the headroom to spend more.

Dr Roy also pointed out that several measures could be seen through the lens of politics with the elections coming up in Uttar Pradesh and four other states this year.

