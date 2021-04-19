‘History Will Be Kinder If...’, Harsh Vardhan Responds to Manmohan

In a letter addressed to senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh letter, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday, 19 April, accused the party of “spreading falsehoods about vaccine efficacy”. Vardhan wrote to the former PM in response to Singh’s letter to PM Narendra Modi on Sunday, 18 April.

In a tweet on Monday, the Union Health Minister stated, “History shall be kinder to you Dr Manmohan Singh ji if your offer of ‘constructive cooperation’ and valuable advice was followed by your @INCIndia leaders as well in such extraordinary times !”