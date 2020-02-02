Hindu Mahasabha’s UP Prez Shot Dead While on Morning Walk
The state president of Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha was reportedly shot dead in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area on Sunday morning by bike-borne assailants. The man, identified as Ranjeet Bachchan, was on his morning walk when he was shot in the head.
He received multiple bullet injuries in the head and died on the spot. Bachchan’s brother, who was with him at the time of the incident, also received bullet injuries and has been admitted to the Trauma Centre of the King George's Medical University (KGMU).
This is the second murder of a Hindu leader in the state capital in the past four months. Kamlesh Tiwari, president of the Hindu Samaj Party, was shot dead in his office on 18 October by two assailants who had befriended him by creating a fake Facebook ID. This had led to multiple arrests.
The police said that all exit and entry points in the state capital have been sealed and 6 teams have been set up to identify and arrest the accused. CCTV footage in the area is also being scanned. This is the first major crime in the state capital after the police commissionerate system was implemented in Lucknow on 1 January.
Ranjit Srivastava reportedly lived in the OCR building and was from Gorakhpur.
UP police said that the attackers had allegedly tried to snatch Bachchan’s chain and mobile phone, but said that the incident could have been made to look like a robbery related scuffle rather than a murder, Hindustan Times reported quoted officials as saying.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and IANS)
