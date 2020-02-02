Hindu Mahasabha’s UP Prez Shot Dead While on Morning Walk

The state president of Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha was reportedly shot dead in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area on Sunday morning by bike-borne assailants. The man, identified as Ranjeet Bachchan, was on his morning walk when he was shot in the head.

He received multiple bullet injuries in the head and died on the spot. Bachchan’s brother, who was with him at the time of the incident, also received bullet injuries and has been admitted to the Trauma Centre of the King George's Medical University (KGMU).

This is the second murder of a Hindu leader in the state capital in the past four months. Kamlesh Tiwari, president of the Hindu Samaj Party, was shot dead in his office on 18 October by two assailants who had befriended him by creating a fake Facebook ID. This had led to multiple arrests.