Hindu Mahasabha Prez Killed: Who Was Ranjit Bachchan Srivastava?

According to multiple sources in the Hindu Mahasabha, who have spoken to The Quint, Ranjit had two wives. Speaking after Ranjit's killing, Joint Commissioner of UP said that "it has come to light that there was a feud between Ranjit and his wife."

Ranjit was an active member of the Hindu Mahasabha amongst the few in the organisation in Lucknow. He also floated another Hindutva outfit called the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. A year ago, he had come to meet members of Hindu Mahasabha in Delhi to discuss Uttar Pradesh politics, which he followed up with regular calls to talk about various including the Mahasabha's stance on CAA and NRC.

Chakrapani, Delhi in-charge of Hindu Mahasabha said, “He was talking to us about the various schemes of the UP government and we also spoke about CAA and NRC. The Hindu Mahasabha has been vocal in supporting the cause and so was he. He was also linked with some international Hindutva outfits. Bachchan worked primarily from his home.”

