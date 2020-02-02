Hindu Mahasabha Prez Killed: Who Was Ranjit Bachchan Srivastava?
Ranjit Bachchan Srivastava, Uttar Pradesh president of the Hindu Mahasabha, was shot dead in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area on Sunday, 2 February, by bike-borne assailants. Ranjit, a former Samajwadi Party member and a Gorakhpur native who espoused a strong resolve to work on Hindutva, was on a morning walk when he was shot in the head multiple times.
Bachchan's brother, who was with him, also received multiple bullet injuries and is admitted in the Trauma Centre of the King George's Medical University (KGMU).
But, who was Ranjit Bachchan Srivastava?
Left Samajwadi Party to ‘Work on Hindutva’
Ranjit was born and and brought up in Gorakhpur and belonged to the Kayastha caste. Before joining Hindu Mahasabha, he worked in the state unit of the Samajwadi Party. But feeling discontent, he decided to focus solely on Hindutva. He then got in touch with the Hindu Mahasabha Delhi in-charge Swami Chakrapani.
Kamlesh Tiwari, president of the Hindu Samaj Party, was shot dead in his office on 18 October by two assailants who had befriended him by creating a fake Facebook ID. This had led to multiple arrests.
Had Two Wives; Active Member of Hindu Mahasabha
According to multiple sources in the Hindu Mahasabha, who have spoken to The Quint, Ranjit had two wives. Speaking after Ranjit's killing, Joint Commissioner of UP said that "it has come to light that there was a feud between Ranjit and his wife."
Ranjit was an active member of the Hindu Mahasabha amongst the few in the organisation in Lucknow. He also floated another Hindutva outfit called the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. A year ago, he had come to meet members of Hindu Mahasabha in Delhi to discuss Uttar Pradesh politics, which he followed up with regular calls to talk about various including the Mahasabha's stance on CAA and NRC.
Chakrapani, Delhi in-charge of Hindu Mahasabha said, “He was talking to us about the various schemes of the UP government and we also spoke about CAA and NRC. The Hindu Mahasabha has been vocal in supporting the cause and so was he. He was also linked with some international Hindutva outfits. Bachchan worked primarily from his home.”
