Hindu Group Burns Crops, Demands Eviction of Muslim Tribe, State Govt Obliges

In Himachal Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has, on the urging of Hindu fundamentalists from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), who have reportedly burnt crops and fodder sheds of Gujjar Muslims living in Indora in Kangra district, served eviction notices on Muslims and taken no action against the Hindu attackers, Article 14 reported.

Muslim Gujjars is a scheduled tribe that is legally and constitutionally protected from eviction from their traditional forest land.

Despite the fact that the Gujjars have been living on the land for over 20 years, with land deeds provided by the state administration, the VHP has alleged the age-old bogey of ‘land jihad’, a claim which was recently also used to protest against Friday namaz in Gurgaon.