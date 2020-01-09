Hindu-Dominant Tamil Nadu Village Elects Muslim Head of Panchayat

And now, over a year later the people he helped have rewarded him for his selfless service by electing him as Panchayat President. The Panchayat which has a majority Hindu population left behind any communal differences, as it decided to march towards development with the candidate who proved that he cared.

Mohammed Jiyavudeen's victory comes at a time when the country is protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the Centre's alleged efforts to polarise citizens. And the villagers who have voted him to power are well aware of the significance of their decision.

"When we were struggling for basic amenities after Cyclone Gaja, it was Jiyavudeen who came to rescue the people," says Kamaraj, a farmer from the village. "At that time the people we voted for - MLAs and MPs, all Hindus, did not even give us a piece of cloth as we struggled.