Hindi Divas 2022: Wishes, Quotes, and Images for WhatsApp & Facebook Status
Hindi Divas 2022 will be observed on 14 September 2022. Here's the list of quotes, images, and wishes.
Every year Hindi Divas is observed on 14 September. The day is dedicated to the Hindi language after it was announced as the official language of the Union of India. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, had officially declared 14 September as the Hindi Diwas. This year the Hindi Divas will be celebrated on Wednesday, 14 September 2022.
The Constituent Assembly of India declared Hindi, written in the Devanagari script, to be the official language of the Union of India on 14 September 1949. English is the second official language. Hindi was made one of the official languages in order to streamline government operations in a multilingual nation.
Let us check out the list of quotes, wishes, images, and posters on the eve of Hindi Divas 2022.
Hindi Divas 2022: Best Quotes and Greetings, Images, and Posters for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp Status
"Hindi ke bina main gunga hoon” (Without Hindi, I am voiceless) [Mahatma Gandhi]
“Bhartiya sahitya aur sanskriti ko Hindi ki den badi mehatvapurna hai.” (Hindi’s contribution to Indian culture and literature is unmatched) [Sampurnanand]
"Desh ko ek sutra me bandhne ke liye ek bhasha ki avashyakta hai.” (Hindi is essential for India’s unity)
[Seth Govinddas]
"Main un logon me se hoon, jo chahte hai aur jinka vichar hai, ki Hindi hi bharat ki rashtra bhasha ho sakti hai.” (I am one of those who think only Hindi can be India’s national language)
[Bal Gangadhar Tilak]
“Bhasha vichar ki poshak hai.” (Language is the attire of thoughts)
[Dr. Johnson]
Hindi Bhartiya Sanskriti ki aatma hai” (Hindi is the soul of Indian culture) [Kamla Pati Tripathi]
"If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to him in his language, that goes to his heart."
[Nelson Mandela]
"Language most shows a man, speak that I may see thee."
[Ben Jonson]
"Language is a process of free creation; its laws and principles are fixed, but the manner in which the principles of generation are used is free and infinitely varied. Even the interpretation and use of words involves a process of free creation."
[Noam Chomsky]
"A poet is, before anything else, a person who is passionately in love with language."
[W. H. Auden]
"The communication of the dead is tongued with fire beyond the language of the living."
[T. S. Eliot]
“The occasion of Hindi Divas reminds us all how beautiful the language of Hindi is and we must always respect it. Happy Hindi Divas 2022.”
“On the occasion of Hindi Divas 2022, let us make everyone aware of the importance of Hindi in our lives. Happy Hindi Divas.”
“Hindi is very beautiful and logical, and we must always appreciate it for its uniqueness. Happy Hindi Divas to all.”
"This Hindi Divas 2022, pledge to make the Hindi language accessible to all Indians. Happy returns of the day."
“Warm wishes on the occasion of Hindi Divas to everyone. Let us bring more prosperity and popularity to our beautiful native language.”
"Speaking in Hindi doesn't make us inferior, infact it proves how much we love our country and its culture. Happy Hindi Divas 2022."
