Himachal Pradesh Rains: 2 Dead, Highways Blocked, Shops & Vehicles Washed Away

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, 11 August, with two women being buried alive under debris following a landslide in Kullu district, while shops and vehicles were washed away and highways blocked by flash floods in other places.

In Kullu, Chavelu Devi (55) and Kritika (17) died when their house at Khadel village in Sheel gram panchayat of Anni tehsil was hit by debris following the landslide around 9 am, Director of state disaster management department Sudesh Mokhta said.

In another incident in the district, 10 shops and three vehicles were washed away following a cloudburst at the Deuthi gram panchayat in Anni tehsil around 7.30 am, he added.