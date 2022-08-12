Himachal Assembly: Govt Tables Stricter Version of State’s Anti-Conversion Law

The Act prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, inducement, marriage or any fraudulent means. Any marriage for the sole purpose of conversion is declared "null and void" under Section 5 of the Act.

This and almost all other provisions remain unchanged in the proposed amendment to the law, introduced in the House just months before the state goes to the polls.

The Himachal Pradesh law requires that anyone seeking to convert will give a month's notice to the district magistrate that they are changing their religion on their own.

The provision in the 2019 Act figured in the 2006 law as well and was challenged in court.

The priest who performs a conversion ceremony will also give a month's notice. Those reconverting to their parent religion are exempted from this provision.

CM Thakur said the 2019 Act did not have a provision to curb mass conversion. "Therefore, a provision to this effect is being made.”