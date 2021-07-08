Congress Leader and Ex-Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh Passes Away
Virbhadra Singh had served as CM of Himachal Pradesh on four separate occasions – most recently from 2012 to 2017
Veteran Congress leader and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh passed away on Thursday, 8 July, at the age of 87.
The Congress MLA from Arki constituency passed away after a prolonged illness, the Medical Superintendent of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla, Dr Janak Raj, said.
"He was admitted to our hospital on 30 April. He was under constant monitoring of our doctors' team. His condition deteriorated two days back and around 4 am, he breathed his last... He recovered from COVID-19, but had post-COVID issues like pneumonia. He had diabetes and other health issues. After having trouble breathing, he was shifted to a ventilator two days back," the medical superintendent was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Singh had served as chief minister of Himachal Pradesh on four separate occasions – most recently from 2012 to 2017.
He was also elected as Lok Sabha MP several times, and served as Union minister in the Congress-led governments of Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh.
