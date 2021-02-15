LPG Cylinder Price Hiked in Delhi Again; ‘Janta Se Loot’ says Cong

Congress’ Supriya Shrinate, further, said: “Modi ji has made such a big dent in the budget of housewives and the common man that they are unable to cope. If the common man speaks against these skyrocketing prices, then he will be accused of being deshdrohi.”

Supriya Shrinate also pointed out that: “Since December 2020, the price has increased by Rs 175 per cylinder, i.e. within 2 months. As you will remember there was an increase of Rs 50, twice in December 2020.”

Further, she said that the petrol and diesel prices have crossed Rs 100 and that the petrol price is setting a new record.

Supriya Shrinate went on to say that the ‘Narendra Modi government has raised excise duty a dozen times during its tenure and earned around Rs 24 lakh crore, which was for the general public’.

Pointing out that a rise in inflation means RBI will have to hike interest rates, Supriya Shrinate said: