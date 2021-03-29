HC Quashes Case Against Dhinakaran, But Stresses on Statesmanship

The Madras High Court has observed that leaders of political parties should restrict themselves from making serious allegations or criticism against the constitutional functionaries, while quashing criminal proceedings against Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran, Livelaw reported.

The court reportedly added, “Since leaders of political parties have huge followers and the same will have a serious impact on the followers also and the followers also blindly follow the path of their leaders.”

In 2018, Dhinakaran had given a statement that was allegedly defamatory to the chief minister and ministers of the Tamil Nadu government.