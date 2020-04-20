Here’s What Bengaluru Looks Like During the COVID-19 Lockdown
The Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has released a video of Bengaluru during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. The aerial view captured using a drone camera gives a glimpse of the quietude that has taken over the city ever since the stay-at-home measures were announced.
Most roads and important junctions of the city look desolate, though some areas had a few cars moving about. The video takes us through some of Bengaluru’s busiest areas like MG Road, ITPL Park, Majestic Bus Stand and Cubbon Park. There are also the beautiful lakes of the city like Kalkere and Jakkur. We also get a glimpse into BBMP’s COVID-19 vigil room.
A partial lockdown had been enforced in the city since 13 March, post which the nation wide lockdown was announced. Karnataka currently has 384 confirmed cases and 14 deaths.
The total number of positive cases in India on Sunday, 19 April, stood at 15,712 with the number of deaths standing at at least 507. These include 12,974 active cases, 2,230 patients cured/discharged and one migrated person.
The global death toll due to the deadly virus has crossed 7,000. The first human trial to evaluate a candidate vaccine against coronavirus has begun in Seattle, US health officials said Monday.