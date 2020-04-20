Here’s What Bengaluru Looks Like During the COVID-19 Lockdown

Most roads and important junctions of the city look desolate, though some areas had a few cars moving about. The video takes us through some of Bengaluru’s busiest areas like MG Road, ITPL Park, Majestic Bus Stand and Cubbon Park. There are also the beautiful lakes of the city like Kalkere and Jakkur. We also get a glimpse into BBMP’s COVID-19 vigil room.

A partial lockdown had been enforced in the city since 13 March, post which the nation wide lockdown was announced. Karnataka currently has 384 confirmed cases and 14 deaths.