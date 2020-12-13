Held in Fake TRP Case, Who is Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani?

Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani is the thirteenth person to be arrested in the TRP manipulation case being investigated by the Mumbai police crime branch. Khanchandani has already been questioned twice by the police before he was held on Sunday, 13 December.

His arrest comes barely 20 days after the Mumbai Police’s crime branch filed a charge sheet in the case. While Khanchandani is not among the 12 accused to be named in the first charge sheet, the sections he is charged under remain the same as the other accused – Sections 409, 465, 468, 406, 120B, 201, 204, 212 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.