TRP Rigging Case: Mumbai Police Arrest Republic TV CEO
Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani is the thirteenth person to be arrested in the TRP manipulation case.
The Mumbai police crime branch on Sunday, 13 December, arrested Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani in connection with the fake TRPs case. Kanchandani is the thirteenth person to be arrested in the case.
His arrest comes just over a week after the channel’s distribution head, Ghanshyam Singh, was granted bail in the same case. Khanchandani was earlier summoned by the crime branch for questioning this October. He was reportedly arrested from his residence.
According to sources in the Mumbai crime Branch, during the ongoing probe the police have been able to establish that Khanchandani was aware of the channel’s alleged malpractices to manipulate the TRPs.
Vikas Khanchandani was allegedly a part of Republic TV's internal WhatsApp group where discussions about LCN (Landing Channel Number) and Promotion LCN took place.
The Supreme Court on 6 December had refused to entertain a plea filed by ARG Outlier Media Private Limited, which owns the Republic Media network, seeking protection for its employees in cases lodged against them in Maharashtra. Terming the petition ambitious, Justice DY Chandrachud had asked the petition be withdrawn.
The case came to light on 8 October when the Mumbai Police revealed that it had busted a TRP fraud, wherein ratings measured by the BARC had been manipulated by multiple channels. The police had said that an organisation named Hansa Research Group Private Limited, which the BARC had entrusted with confidential data related to ratings, had misused the data.
Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV has been implicated in the case along with channels like Box Cinema, Fakt Marathi, News Nation, Maha Movies among others.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 20 November registered a case of money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the TRP scam case.
The Mumbai Police’s crime branch, meanwhile, filed a charge sheet in the case before a magistrate court on 24 November. The first charge sheet has cited approximately 140 persons as witnesses, including forensic experts, forensic auditors, advertisers and households among others.
