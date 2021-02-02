Police Fortify Delhi Borders Using Iron Spikes, Nails, Barbed Wire

Earlier, police had dug up trenches across the roads and even parked buses and other heavy vehicles to prevent the movement of the farmers.

The protest sites on the Delhi borders now are marked by heavy presence of police and paramilitary forces in riot gear, apart from buses parked across roads to prevent more farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western UP from joining forces at the protest sites at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.

Drones are being used to keep surveillance and intense checking is being carried out at border areas.

(With inputs from IANS.)