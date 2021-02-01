Iron Nails, Barricades: Delhi Police Beefs Up Security at Borders

Security was on Monday, 1 February, beefed up at the three borders of Delhi -- Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri -- and barricades, boulders, and barbed wires have come up as additional forces made their way there as the farmers continue their agitation against the Centre’s three contentious new farm laws, reported IANS.

This development comes amid apprehensions of more farmers joining the protest from Punjab, Haryana and western UP.

Visuals that emerged from the sites of the protests on Monday showed Delhi Police setting up more barricades and placing iron nails on the ground.