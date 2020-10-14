Heavy Rains Pound Hyderabad; Residents of Tolichowki Evacuated

Several low-lying areas in the city, such as East Anandbagh and Raj Bhavan Road, were inundated with rain water. In Hyderabad’s Saroornagar, which received extremely heavy rainfall, a car and minivan were washed away due to the force of flowing rain water.

In Nagaram, Chakradhara enclave — a gated community with about 80 homes — rainwater entered into every house, forcing the residents to reach out to authorities. A similar situation prevailed in Saket Housing colony in ECIL.