99 Dead Due to Incessant Rain in Maharashtra; Red Alert in 8 Gujarat Districts
CM Eknath Shinde said on Friday that efforts are being made to help evacuate people in flood-affected areas.
The death toll in Maharashtra reached 99 on the morning of Friday, 15 July after four more people died in the last 24 hours due to incessant rains, the Maharashtra Disaster Management Department said.
The authority added that a total of 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) units and six State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) units have been deployed in the state, and 7,963 people have been moved into shelters, ANI reported.
Meanwhile, red alerts for heavy rainfall were announced in eight districts in Gujarat, Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi told news agency ANI. These districts are Surat, Junagadh, Gir, Bhavnagar, Tapi, Dang, Valsad, and Navsari.
Moreover, Trivedi added that the water level in the Purna river increased due to overflowing water from two dams in Maharashtra. He also said that the national highway towards Mumbai and two locations on the Dang and Kutch national highways have been closed.
“NDRF team working well to rescue people who are stuck in Navsari and Valsad district,” he said.
In Gujarat, at least 69 people have lost their lives to calamitous rains since 1 June. Officials said on Wednesday, 13 July that over 31,000 people had been evacuated so far.
Efforts Underway in Maharashtra: CM Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Friday that efforts are being made to help evacuate people in flood-affected areas and that several district magistrates are “in the field,” news agency ANI reported.
“Efforts are underway to evacuate the people of the flood-affected areas to a safer place,” the CM said.
“All the officers are in touch with me. All DMs are in the field,” Shinde added.
Orange alerts were issued in Palghar district, Pune, and Satara on Friday. Meanwhile, yellow alerts were issued in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Kolhapur, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal.
(With inputs from ANI.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.