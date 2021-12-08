In a Heartwarming Twitter Exchange, Pakistani Major Condoles CDS Rawat's Death
Major Adil Raja, who paid his respects to the late Chief of Defence Staff, said it was "the decent thing to do."
When an Indian war veteran took to Twitter to condole the demise of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, among those who expressed their respects in the comments of the post was a former Pakistani soldier.
"Salute you, Sir. Jai Hind," Brigadier R S Pathania, an Indian veteran, had tweeted on Wednesday, 8 December, shortly after CDS Rawat died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.
"Sir, please accept my heartfelt condolences," wrote Adil Raja, a former Major of the Pakistan Army.
"Thank you, Adil. That’s what is expected from a soldier. Salute you," said Pathania in response to the ex-Major's condolences.
Raja, who is the spokesperson for the Pakistan Ex Servicemen Society (PESS), acknowledged that his tribute was "the decent thing to do as a soldier."
"Of course, Sir, it's the decent thing to do as a soldier. Again, sorry for your loss, Sir. In our Punjabi folklore, they say, "dushman maray te khushian na manawoo, kadday sajna v mar jaana" Means: "Don't celebrate the deaths of your enemies as some day friends would also die," the former Pakistan Army major wrote.
The heartwarming exchange was hailed by Twitterati as a testament to the unifying sense of humanity that prevails across national borders despite the history of political and military tensions between the two countries.
An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, which was carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat, had crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, leading to the unexpected demise of Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 officials.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.