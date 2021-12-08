In a Heartwarming Twitter Exchange, Pakistani Major Condoles CDS Rawat's Death

When an Indian war veteran took to Twitter to condole the demise of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, among those who expressed their respects in the comments of the post was a former Pakistani soldier.

"Salute you, Sir. Jai Hind," Brigadier R S Pathania, an Indian veteran, had tweeted on Wednesday, 8 December, shortly after CDS Rawat died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.