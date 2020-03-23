Airlines Asked to Not Fly Those With ‘Home Quarantined’ Stamps
As the ban on international flights came into effect in India in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak, the Union health ministry on Monday, 23 March, told Indian airlines that passengers with “home quarantined” stamps on them should not be allowed to board any domestic flight.
Earlier, the ministry had on Sunday asked the airlines to let passengers with stamps of "home quarantine" on them board domestic transit flights.
Catch live updates on the novel coronavirus here.
The government has directed that every asymptomatic passenger coming from abroad must stay in home quarantine for 14 days. Such passengers are stamped with “home quarantined” stamps on their hand before leaving the airport.
"As all international flights have stopped on Sunday (22 March 2020), the home quarantined passengers were permitted till now to travel on connecting flights to reach their final destination within India,” the Airport Health Organisation (APHO) told airlines in an e-mail on Monday.
"Please do not accept any passengers with home quarantine stamps anymore. Any specific cases henceforth will have to be cleared by APHOs positively and discussed with the Regional Medical Officers," it said.
COVID cases in India rose to 415, the health ministry said, as much of the country locked down on Monday with the Centre warning of legal action against those violating the restrictions enforced to curtail the pandemic, which has claimed more than 14,500 lives globally. In India, seven people have died due to the disease.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)