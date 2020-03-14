‘Health Dept Misinformed Us’: Son of First COVID-19 Fatality

“On the night of 8 March, he started coughing a lot after midnight. We called the doctor and he advised us to take him to a hospital immediately. We went to a chest specialist, but he did not give any response and asked us to go to Sunrise hospital. There, around 11 am (on 9 March), the X-ray results came, they told us he is okay and that they will treat him. At 4 pm, a CT scan was done. After that, they told us he is in serious condition and asked us to go to Hyderabad immediately,” the son said.

“We told them we do not want to go to Hyderabad, we will treat him here itself. But they said no and forced us to go to Hyderabad. Then, since we were helpless, we went,” he added.

The son also stated that he visited Gandhi and Apollo hospitals in Hyderabad before turning to Care Hospital where he admits he did not mention visiting the first two hospitals in Hyderabad. The man from Kalaburagi was admitted in Care Hospital but he was soon asked to leave. According to the son, the hospital authorities got to know that the patient had visited two other hospitals in Hyderabad.

The son stated that they received a call from health officials in Kalaburagi asking them to bring his father back to the district. “We asked why they did not tell us before, we would have never left. Then they asked us to come back. Kalaburagi DHO Jabbar called and we said okay. At the time his (father’s) heart was still beating. Later when I went there we found out that he had passed away,” says the son.