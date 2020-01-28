Hawaon Mein Jawaab Milega: Zanana Ensemble’s Viral Musical Protest

Reacting to the hate received from some quarters and the support and solidarity from others, Basu wrote on Facebook on Monday, 27 January, “The Zanana Ensemble by Mallika Taneja is merely 8 days old. We only met last Sunday (19 January). After 4 days of rehearsal, we debuted on 24th at Shaheen Bagh and that debut has gone viral both on right and left wing social media. Right wing Twitter handles like Rabies, Rishi Bagree, Ashok Pandit, Ishita Yadav have done a hit job unleashing filthiest abuse. Same time all the popular left lib sec pages also talking about us. What a debut.”