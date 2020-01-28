Hawaon Mein Jawaab Milega: Zanana Ensemble’s Viral Musical Protest
“Hawaon mein, yaaron, jawaab milega,
Fizaon mein, jawaab milega.”
These lines sung in protest at Shaheen Bagh by an all-women crew of the newly-formed Zanana Ensemble have gone viral on social media. As videos of their debut performance continue to get shared widely across the country, the ensemble itself has gone on to perform at sit-in protests at several locations in Delhi.
‘Trolls Won’t Stop Us’
Since their performance at Shaheen Bagh, the group has been at the receiving end of vitriolic and hateful comments on social media by right-wing trolls — with numerous tweets targeting ensemble member Sanjukta Basu.
Reacting to the hate received from some quarters and the support and solidarity from others, Basu wrote on Facebook on Monday, 27 January, “The Zanana Ensemble by Mallika Taneja is merely 8 days old. We only met last Sunday (19 January). After 4 days of rehearsal, we debuted on 24th at Shaheen Bagh and that debut has gone viral both on right and left wing social media. Right wing Twitter handles like Rabies, Rishi Bagree, Ashok Pandit, Ishita Yadav have done a hit job unleashing filthiest abuse. Same time all the popular left lib sec pages also talking about us. What a debut.”
Here’s a video of ensemble performing ‘Zanana Ka Zamana’ at JNU.
They have also performed at the protest in Jamia as well.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )