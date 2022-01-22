'Will Resign from BJP': Ex Goa CM Laxmikant Parsekar After Being Denied Ticket

Former Goa chief minister and senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Laxmikant Parsekar on Saturday, 22 January, said that he will resign from the party after he was denied a ticket to contest in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Speaking to news agency PTI, the leader indicated that will formally issue his resignation by Saturday evening.

"As of now, I have decided to resign. What I should be doing next, would be decided later," Parsekar was reportedly quoted as saying.