'Hatred Hollowing India': Rahul Gandhi Mourns Deaths of Women Farmers at Tikri
Mourning the demise of the three women farmers who were mowed down by a truck at Haryana’s Jhajjar district on Thursday, 28 October, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said:
"Mother India - the food provider of the country - has been crushed. This cruelty and hatred is hollowing out our country. My condolences."
The three deceased, who had belonged to Punjab's Mansa, had been participating in the ongoing farmers' protest at the Tikri border.
A number of political leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, have also offered their condolences on Twitter.
What Had Happened
Three women hailing from Punjab's Mansa died on Thursday morning after they were crushed by a speeding truck near Bahadurgarh in Haryana’s Jhajjar district.
The truck ran over a divider on which the three women had been sitting, waiting for an auto-rickshaw, as per an Indian Express report. Two of them were killed on the spot while the third had succumbed on the way to the hospital.
The women who died have been identified as Amarjeet Kaur, Gurmel Kaur and Sukhwinder Kaur.
An individual called Mangal, hailing from Aligarh, has been arrested in connection with the incident.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
