3 Women Farmers Dead After Truck Runs Over Them Near Tikri Border Protest Site

Three women protestors hailing from Punjab's Mansa died on Thursday, 28 October, morning after they were crushed by a speeding truck, near Bahadurgarh in Haryana’s Jhajjar district, The Indian Express reported.

The truck ran over a divider on which the three women had been sitting, reportedly waiting for an auto-rickshaw. Two of them were killed on the spot while the third succumbed in the hospital, NDTV reported.

The driver of the truck reportedly did not stop after the accident and drove away from the scene.