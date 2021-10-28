3 Women Farmers Dead After Truck Runs Over Them Near Tikri Border Protest Site
The incident took place near the Tikri border, where farmers have been protesting against the Centre's farm laws.
Three women protestors hailing from Punjab's Mansa died on Thursday, 28 October, morning after they were crushed by a speeding truck, near Bahadurgarh in Haryana’s Jhajjar district, The Indian Express reported.
The truck ran over a divider on which the three women had been sitting, reportedly waiting for an auto-rickshaw. Two of them were killed on the spot while the third succumbed in the hospital, NDTV reported.
The driver of the truck reportedly did not stop after the accident and drove away from the scene.
Satnam Singh, a farmer present at the site of the accident, told The Indian Express that two more women protestors had also been injured, one of whom is admitted to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, with serious injuries.
The incident took place near the Tikri border where farmers have been protesting for months now against the Centre's farm laws.
(With inputs from The Indian Express, NDTV)
