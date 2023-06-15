Hathras UAPA Case: Atiq-Ur-Rehman Released From Jail After Nearly 3 Years

Activist Atiq-ur-Rehman, who was arrested in relation to the Hathras conspiracy case, has been released. Rehman was released from the Lucknow district jail late Wednesday night, a few weeks after being granted bail in all his cases.

Rehman was arrested in October 2020 along with journalist Siddique Kappan and two others, while they were on their way to Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras to meet the family of the brutal gangrape victim. The four, including Rehman, were charged with UAPA.

While Rehman was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in March 2023, he remained in jail because of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case, under the under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was granted bail in the ED case in May.