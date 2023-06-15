Hathras UAPA Case: Atiq-Ur-Rehman Released From Jail After Nearly 3 Years

Activist Atiq-ur-Rehman, who was arrested in relation to the Hathras conspiracy case, has been released. Rehman was released from the Lucknow district jail late Wednesday night, a few weeks after being granted bail in all his cases.
Rehman was arrested in October 2020 along with journalist Siddique Kappan and two others, while they were on their way to Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras to meet the family of the brutal gangrape victim. The four, including Rehman, were charged with UAPA.
While Rehman was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in March 2023, he remained in jail because of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case, under the under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was granted bail in the ED case in May.
History of Illness
In September 2022, Rehman’s family had alleged that the left side of his body has been paralysed, accusing the jail authorities of negligence. Since 2002, Rehman has been suffering from a heart ailment called aortic regurgitation, in which the heart’s aortic valve does not close tightly. In November 2021, after an urgent plea was moved by Rahman’s family in the Allahabad High Court, he was taken for heart surgery in AIIMS, Delhi. The family had alleged that he wasn’t given proper post-surgery care in the jail due to which his condition has worsened.
Kappan was released from jail on bail in February this year, a month after the release of Mohammad Alam, the driver. Alam was the one driving Kappan, Rehman and activist Masood Ahmed to Hathras when their car was intercepted by the police and they were placed under arrest.
Their families had previously spoken to The Quint about their evolved politics and lifestyle since the arrests of these men. The families had alleged bias and a conspiracy in the arrests.
After getting out on bail, Kappan had spoken to The Quint about the challenges he faced while imprisoned, including the interrogation by the police.
