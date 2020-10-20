‘UP Police Behaved in a Vicious Way in Hathras’: Fact-Finding Team

Almost a month after a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras succumbed to her injuries, caused due to alleged gang-rape and assault by four Thakur men in her village, a fact-finding team has released a report stating that “there is no doubt that the police of Uttar Pradesh behaved in a highly suspicious as well as vicious manner” while dealing with the case.

Representatives of National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM) and a team of senior activists and lawyers, including Medha Patkar, Mani Mala, Sandeep Pandey and others visited the victim’s village, on 9 October, and made the following observations in its report: