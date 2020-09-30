Hathras Rape: UP Govt Forms SIT; PM Modi Dials Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, 30 September, formed a three-member SIT to investigate the Hathras gang rape incident – hours after the victim’s family alleged that the police forcibly took her body and cremated her.

In a tweet, Adityanath said that the team will submit report in seven days and directed the trial of the case in a fast-track court.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to me over Hathras incident, he said that strictest of action be taken against the culprits,” Adityanath tweeted.