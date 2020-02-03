‘BJP Using Fear of Rape As Campaign Message’: Women’s Groups to PM

More than 170 activists and women’s groups on Monday, 3 February, wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing "horror" over the alleged hate speech made by BJP leaders. The strongly-worded letter also accused BJP leaders of using "fear of rape as a campaign message" during the campaigning ahead of the Delhi polls.

The groups said that statements made by the BJP leaders – urging their followers to inflict violence on women protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register – have created an “atmosphere of violence”.

Prominent signatories of the letter include feminist economist Devaki Jain, activist Laila Tyabji, former Indian Ambassador Madhu Bhaduri, gender rights activist Kamla Bhasin and groups like All India Progressive Women’s Association (AIPWA), National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW).