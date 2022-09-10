7 Drown During Ganesh Visarjan, Haryana CM Says 'Heart-Wrenching'

"The news of the untimely death of many people due to drowning in the canal during Ganpati immersion in Mahendragarh and Sonipat districts is heart-wrenching," tweeted Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

"We all stand with the families of the deceased in this difficult time. An NDRF team has saved many people from drowning, I pray for their speedy recovery," he added.