Fresh Tensions Erupt in Haryana's Nuh Over Alleged Stone Pelting, 3 Minors Held

Three minors have been held by the Haryana Police over an incident of alleged stone pelting in Nuh on Thursday, 16 November, which resulted in at least three women sustaining injuries.
The incident: On Thursday night, a group of people allegedly pelted stones at a religious procession organised by a family in the Pandu Ram Chowk area of Nuh.
The police said that the procession was part of a ‘Kuan Pujan’ (well worship) ceremony which was being conducted by a local resident. The incident occurred a little after 8:00 PM when the procession was passing by a local madrasa.
The police further stated that a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed in the case and three minors held for questioning.
"An FIR has been lodged in the matter under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt) and SC/ST Act," Nuh Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarniya said while addressing the press.
"Based on a (video) footage, three boys have been identified have been rounded up; they will be produced in juvenile court," he further said.
The SP added that the police were able to identify the culprits by checking the footage of the alleged incident.
Shops shut amid tensions: Meanwhile, several traders refused to open their shops on Friday in protest against the incident, and demanded strict action to be taken against the accused.
Imam refutes allegations: The cleric of the madrasa, near which the incident allegedly occurred, has, however, refuted the allegations levelled against the minors.
"These allegations are false. There wasn't any stone pelting. There were 3-4 minor kids playing near their music system. These are kids playing among themselves and might have been throwing slippers, or stones at each other and that may have landed there. These are small kids," the cleric, Mufti Zahid Hussain, said.
"I apologised to the SHO, SP, DM. I told them if these kids had thrown anything there, knowingly or unknowingly, I apologise for it. I have always been appealing for peace and brotherhood amongst communities, I'll do the same even today," he added.
In July this year, Nuh was in the midst of tensions over an incident of stone pelting at a religious procession organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The following unrest resulted in the deaths of at least six people.
(With inputs from PTI.)
