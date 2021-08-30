Choice of Words Wrong: Haryana CM on IAS Officer’s ‘Crack Their Heads’ Remark

In a video that went viral on social media, Karnal’s Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ayush Sinha could be seen standing in front of a group of policemen and instructing them to not allow farmers to go beyond a barricade.

"It is very simple and clear. Whoever he is, wherever he is from, no one should be allowed to reach there. We will not let this line be breached at any cost. Just pick up your lathi and hit them hard... It's very clear; there is no need for any instruction. Just thrash them hard. If I see a single protester here, I want to see his head smashed... crack open their heads," Sinha said in the video.

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala had on Sunday condemned the usage of such words for the farmers and said that action would be taken against Sinha.