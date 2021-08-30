Choice of Words Wrong: Haryana CM on IAS Officer’s ‘Crack Their Heads’ Remark
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar also added that "to maintain law and order, strictness had to be ensured".
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday, 30 August, said the choice of words of the IAS officer, who was caught on video issuing instructions to the police to ‘crack open’ the protesting farmers’ heads, was “not correct”, but added that strictness had to ensured to maintain law and order.
“If any action has to be taken (against the officer), it would first have to be assessed by the district administration. The DGP (Director General of Police) is also looking into it. To maintain law and order, strictness had to be ensured,” Khattar was quoted as saying while briefing the media on Monday.
What Did the IAS Officer Say?
In a video that went viral on social media, Karnal’s Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ayush Sinha could be seen standing in front of a group of policemen and instructing them to not allow farmers to go beyond a barricade.
"It is very simple and clear. Whoever he is, wherever he is from, no one should be allowed to reach there. We will not let this line be breached at any cost. Just pick up your lathi and hit them hard... It's very clear; there is no need for any instruction. Just thrash them hard. If I see a single protester here, I want to see his head smashed... crack open their heads," Sinha said in the video.
Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala had on Sunday condemned the usage of such words for the farmers and said that action would be taken against Sinha.
