Haryana Cabinet Approves 75 Percent Domicile Quota in Pvt Jobs
Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala announced that the cabinet had given approval for an ordinance for the reservation.
The Haryana cabinet has given its approval for an ordinance which will impose a 75 percent reservation in private sector jobs for people from the state going forward. The ordinance has not yet been promulgated, but is expected to be passed at the next meeting of the state cabinet.
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala announced the cabinet’s decision on Twitter, setting out some details of what the ordinance will cover. Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party, which allied with the BJP to form the government in Haryana, had made this a promise in his party manifesto.
Both parties had said they would bring about the quota after forming their coalition, but the cabinet had deferred a proposal for the same on 31 January, referring it to the law secretary for vetting, according to News18.
Chautala termed the move as a ‘historic day for the youth of Haryana’. According to the summary of the draft ordinance posted by him on Twitter, the ordinance will not impact existing jobs in the private sector in Haryana. However, any new jobs being offered in the state – whether by new or existing employers – will have to follow the rule.
The domicile quota will not apply to jobs where the salary is over Rs 50,000 per month, an important clarification for many of the businesses operating in Gurugram. Those wishing to apply under the domicile quota will need to provide proof of permanent residence, according to Chautala’s document on the ‘Rozgar Mera Adhikar’ programme.
Haryana is not the first state to create such a domicile rule, though the move is still extremely rare for jobs in the private sector. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra Pradesh government was the first state government to create reservations for locals in private sector jobs, also 75 percent, on 23 July 2019.
