Haryana Cabinet Approves 75 Percent Domicile Quota in Pvt Jobs

The Haryana cabinet has given its approval for an ordinance which will impose a 75 percent reservation in private sector jobs for people from the state going forward. The ordinance has not yet been promulgated, but is expected to be passed at the next meeting of the state cabinet.

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala announced the cabinet’s decision on Twitter, setting out some details of what the ordinance will cover. Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party, which allied with the BJP to form the government in Haryana, had made this a promise in his party manifesto.