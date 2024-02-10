'Ground Shook:' Locals Recount Harda Factory Blast; MLA Claims Workers 'Missing'

“First there was a small blast. After about 8-10 minutes, there was a massive explosion.”

“It became so dark because of the smoke, we couldn’t see the sun.”

“My house is three kilometres from the factory. Our windows broke open.”

“There was a stench of dead bodies all around soon after the blast.”

On 6 February, at around 11:25 am, a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Harda district witnessed a series of explosions, which has killed at least 12 people and injured over 220. While some locals initially felt it was a “plane crash” others described the “ground shaking” as though there was an “earthquake.”

The owners of the firecracker factory – Rajesh and Somesh Agrawal – had "illegally held excessive quantity of explosives," the First Information Report (FIR) registered in the case stated. The duo, and factory supervisor Rafiq, have been arrested under several non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as Section 3 (punishment for causing explosion likely to endanger life and property) the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.