‘Sexually Harassed, Abused Over Caste’: AIIMS Doc Attempts Suicide

A senior resident doctor at Delhi’s AIIMS Centre for Dental Education and Research (CDER) tried to end her life on Friday, 17 April, allegedly over sexual and caste-based harassment by faculty members in her department.

On Friday, after the female doctor allegedly took an overdose of medication, she had to be admitted to the ICU. Her condition is stable and she is recovering, AIIMS Registrar Dr. Lalwani said on Monday.