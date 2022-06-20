IRCTC Shri Ramayana Yatra Tour: Date, Package Tariffs, Itinerary, Other Details
IRCTC's newly launched Shri Ramayana Yatra tour is scheduled to begin from Tuesday, 21 June 2022.
Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a new pilgrimage tour package 'Shri Ramayana Yatra' for people who want to visit Lord Ram temples. According to the official website of IRCTC, based pilgrimage tour by Bharat Gaurav Tourist train on Ramayana circuit covering the prominent sacred places associated with the life of Lord Rama.
IRCTC's newly launched Shri Ramayana Yatra tour is scheduled to begin from Tuesday, 21 June 2022.
Here are the details about IRCTC Shri Ramayana Yatra tour package.
IRCTC 'Shri Ramayana Yatra': Package Details
Package Name: Shri Ramayana Yatra
Travelling Mode: Train (Bharat Gaurav tourist train) and Bus
Class: 3AC
Destinations Covered:- Delhi, Ayodhya, Buxar, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Kachipuram, Bhadrachalam, and Delhi
Departure Date- 21 June 2022
Duration - 17 Nights/18 Days
Departure Time: Delhi Safdarjung - 05 pm
Boarding Points: Delhi Safdarjung, Tundla, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Kanpur, and Lucknow
IRCTC 'Shri Ramayana Yatra': Package Tariff (Per person)
Here are the per person price details of IRCTC's Shri Ramayana Yatra tour package.
Adult on single occupancy: Rs 71,820
Adult on double occupancy: Rs 62,370
Adult on triple occupancy: Rs 62,370
Child with Bed (5-11 Years): Rs 56,700
Cancellation Policy
A specific amount will be deducted from the total amount, in case any passenger(s) wants to cancel their booking.
15 days before the trip (excluding departure date): 05 percent of the package cost
8-14 days before the trip (excluding departure date): 25 percent of the package cost
4-7 days before the trip (excluding departure date): 50 percent of the package cost
Less than 4 days before the trip: 100 percent of the package cost
For more details about Shri Ramayana Yatra package, please check the official website of IRCTC tourism: irctctourism.com.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.