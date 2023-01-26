Happy Republic Day: 25 Patriotic Quotes & Messages to Share on the 74th Year
Here are a few quotes, messages, and wishes to share on 74th Republic day 2023
Republic Day is a national holiday in India and every year the day is celebrated on 26 January. Every year a grand celebration is organized which also includes the grand parade for which the rehearsals start way before the actual event day. There are a series of new events which are planned for this year’s celebration.
This year, India will be celebrating its 74th Republic Day and again showcase its richness in culture, heritage, and major military prowess.
Have a look at the wishes, messages, and quotes for republic day that you can share on the 74th celebration of the national holiday.
Republic Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, and Messages
"Let a new India arise out of peasants' cottages, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler, and sweeper." - Swami Vivekananda
"Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men." - BR Ambedkar
"Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark." - Rabindranath Tagore
“Today everyone wants to know what his rights are, but if a man learns to discharge his duties right from childhood and studies the sacred books of his faith he automatically exercises his rights too”- Mahatma Gandhi
“However good a Constitution may be, if those who are implementing it are not good, it will prove to be bad. However, bad a Constitution may be,
if those implementing it are good, it will prove to be good”. B.R. Ambedkar
"We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech, and
earnestness in action”. - Sarojini Naidu
“I have never seen that life is bliss. I woke up and found that life is service. I served and found that there is joy in service."- Rabindranath Tagore,
“Every nation has a message to deliver, a mission to fulfil, a destiny to reach. The mission of India has been to guide humanity”.- Swami Vivekananda,
This republic day is another opportunity to remember the freedom struggle of our brave hearts. Happy Republic Day 2023!
"A thoughtful mind, when it sees a nation’s flag, sees not the flag, but the nation itself." -Henry Ward Beecher
Freedom is indeed the most expensive as it came after the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so never take it for granted. Happy Republic Day 2023!
As we celebrate the 74th Republic Day, let’s promise to protect our nation and its glory. Happy Republic Day 2023!
Let us not forget the rich heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of this nation. Happy Republic Day 2023!
Let's always be proud of our country and the efforts of the freedom fighters, and constitution-makers.
Republic day is the day when the constitution came into effect and we must be aware of the fundamental rights and duties.
May the youth of India take inspiration from the lives of the freedom fighters and leaders to do something big and good for the country.
This Republic day make a promise to yourself that you will do everything that shall make your nation proud.
“Be the change you wish to see in this world.”- Mahatma Gandhi
Rejoice in the glory of the nation and do not forget to thank the soldiers. Happy Republic Day 2023.
