Happy Maha Navami 2022: Best Wishes Images and Quotes for WhatsApp and FB Status

Happy Maha Navami 2022: List of best quotes, wishes, greetings, and messages for WhatsApp and Facebook.
The third and final day of Durga Puja is Maha Navmi and the festival is followed by Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja. Maha Navmi, also called Durga Navmi, falls on the 9th and the last day of Navratri festival. According to the Hindu Calendar, Maha Navmi is observed in the month of Ashwina (9th day of Shukla Paksha). Maha Navmi 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday, 4 October 2022.
The Shubh Tithi for Maha Navmi 2022 starts on Monday, 3 October at 4:37 pm and ends on Tuesday, 4 October at 2:20 pm. According to the Hindu mythology, Maha Navmi is the day when Maa Durga killed the shapeshifting buffalo demon 'Mahishasura'. That is why Maa Durga is also called as 'Mahisasuramardini'.
On this auspicious occasion of Maha Navmi 2022, we have curated a list of best quotes, wishes, greetings, and messages for you and that you can share with your loved ones or put as your WhatsApp and Facebook Status.
Maha Navmi/Durga Navmi 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and Greetings for WhatsApp & Facebook Status
May Maa Durga bless you and your family with lots of happiness and prosperity on this occasion of Maha Navmi. Happy Durga Navmi 2022.
Like Durga Maa killed Mahishasura while fighting for right, may we get the courage to fight our own demons and stand by the truth. Happy Maha Navmi 2022.
May Goddess Durga bless you with the same strength like she blessed Lord Rama to fight against Ravana. May you overcome all your fears and sorrows. Happy Maha Navmi 2022 to you and your family.
On this auspicious day of Maha Navami, My greetings and best wishes are for you and your family. I wish you lots of happiness and betterment in every aspect of life. May Maa Durga fulfill all your dreams. Happy Maha Navmi 2022.
On this special occasion, I pray that the blessings of Goddess Durga be with you. May your life be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Durga Navami.
Pray as much as you can on this Maha Navmi and have faith that Maa Durga will fulfill all your wishes. Happy Maha Navmi 2022.
Pray with honesty and Maa Durga will remove all evils, worries, and sorrows from your life. Happy Durga Navmi 2022.
May the blessing of Maa Durga guide you on the right path and help you in all your endeavors. Warm wishes of Maha Navami to you and your family!
Thank you Maa Durga for blessing us with the strength to perform fasts and pooja throughout Navratri. Happy Maha Navmi To Everyone!
May the Goddess Durga give you the power and strength to take on life's battles with ease and comfort. Happy Maha Navmi 2022.
I wish you and your family a joyous Maha Navami. I pray to Durga Maa to bless you with happiness, goodness, and good fortune throughout your life.
