Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Status

This year, we will be celebrating the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi was born on 2 October in Porbandar in the year 1869 and was a great guiding force and inspiration during the fight against the British raj.

His ides concerning "truth" and "non-violence" along with the traits of courage, wisdom, and optimism helped the country defeat the oppressive rule of the British.

Gandhi Jayanti is one of the most important national holidays in India and is also celebrated around the world.

