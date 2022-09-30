Gandhi Jayanti 2022: History, Facts, and Significance

Mahatma Gandhi's real or full name is Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and he was born on 2 October 1869 in Porbandar which in the present day is known as Gujarat. Mahatma Gandhi shares his birthday with another great Indian figure, Lal Bahadur Shastri who was born in 1904.

This year we will be celebrating the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and this day helps us commemorate the birth anniversary of Gandhi, and it is also one of three important national holidays of the year. We will also help you know about the history, significance, and facts about Gandhi Jayanti.