Happy Durga Ashtami 2022: Wishes, Quotes, and Status for WhatsApp and Facebook

Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami is one of the important festivals observed during Navratri. People worship Mahagauri with full devotion and faith and observe fasts. Durga Ashtami is celebrated on the 8th day of Navratri (Ashtami tithi of the Shukla Paksha). This year, Shardiya Durga Ashtami 2022 falls on Monday, 3 October 2022. According to Drik Panchang, the Durga Ashtami tithi starts on 2 October at 6:47 pm and ends on 3 October 2022 at 4:37 pm.

Durga Ashtami is celebrated by Hindus all around the world, especially by Bengalis. The festival begins in the morning with a ‘mahasnan’ followed by preparing 9 small pots to invoke the 9 divine powers (shaktis) of Maa Durga.

