Happy Durga Ashtami 2022: Wishes, Quotes, and Status for WhatsApp and Facebook
Happy Durga Ashtami 2022: Here's the list of wishes, quotes, messages, and greetings for Facebook & WhatsApp status.
Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami is one of the important festivals observed during Navratri. People worship Mahagauri with full devotion and faith and observe fasts. Durga Ashtami is celebrated on the 8th day of Navratri (Ashtami tithi of the Shukla Paksha). This year, Shardiya Durga Ashtami 2022 falls on Monday, 3 October 2022. According to Drik Panchang, the Durga Ashtami tithi starts on 2 October at 6:47 pm and ends on 3 October 2022 at 4:37 pm.
Durga Ashtami is celebrated by Hindus all around the world, especially by Bengalis. The festival begins in the morning with a ‘mahasnan’ followed by preparing 9 small pots to invoke the 9 divine powers (shaktis) of Maa Durga.
We have curated a list of Durga Ashtami wishes and quotes for you that you can share with your family, friends, and others or put as your WhatsApp and Facebook Status.
Best Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and Greetings for Durga Ashtami 2022
May Maa Durga provide you with massive strength to overcome all the obstacles and worries in life. Happy Durga Ashtami 2022.
May Goddess Durga protects your family from evil eyes and empowers you with the light of knowledge and truth. Wish You a Very Happy Durga Ashtami.
On the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami, I wish and pray that your life is filled with lots of happiness and prosperity. Warm greetings to you on Durga Ashtami.
May Goddess Durga gives you the strength to fight for good and overcome evil. Sending my special wishes for a joyous celebration of Durga Ashtami.
On this Durga Ashtami, I pray that Maa Durga fills your life with new joys, success, and positive vibes, now and forever. Happy Maha Ashtami to you.
May Goddess Durga bless you with the same power to fight the evil like she blessed Lord Rama and helped him defeat Ravana. Happy Maha Ashtami 2022.
May Goddess Durga bless you with her divine powers so that you stay happy, healthy, and successful always. Happy Durga Ashtami!!!
Let us take inspiration from Maa Durga to always stand for the right and offer her our prayers to seek divine blessings. Happy Durga Ashtami to all.
Durga Maa is the mother of this universe and on the occasion of Durga Ashtami¸ let us devote ourselves in her Puja and invoke her divine powers. Happy Durga Ashtami to you.
Warm greetings on the occasion of Durga Ashtami 2022 to you. May you get success in all the endeavors of your life. Happy Maha Ashtami.
On this auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami, I wish for the best of happiness, success and prosperity for you and your loved ones. Maa Durga Ki Jai!!
This Durga Ashtami enjoy the garba, music, feasts and festivities with your loved ones. Wishing you a very Happy Durga Ashtami 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.