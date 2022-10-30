Happy Chhath Puja 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Images for Facebook & WhatsApp Status

Chhath Puja is one of the auspicious festivals celebrated by Hindus and is marked with great zeal and enthusiasm. During this festival, people worship the Sun God (Surya) and Chhathi Maiya for the well-being and good health of their children. Chhath Puja is mainly observed in specific parts of India including Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Outside India, the festival is recognised in Nepal.

On the occasion of Chhath Puja, women observe long fasts from sunrise to sunset and do not eat anything to promote prosperity and progress of their family members. According to Drik Panchang, Chhath 2022 Puja will be celebrated on Sunday, 30 October 2022. Shashthi Tithi starts at 5:49 am on 30 October and ends at 3:27 am on 31 October.

Let us find out the Chhath Puja 2022 wishes, messages, greetings, images, and status below.