Happy Chhath Puja 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Images for Facebook & WhatsApp Status
Chhath Puja 2022: Check out the list of wishes, quotes, greetings, messages, and status.
Chhath Puja is one of the auspicious festivals celebrated by Hindus and is marked with great zeal and enthusiasm. During this festival, people worship the Sun God (Surya) and Chhathi Maiya for the well-being and good health of their children. Chhath Puja is mainly observed in specific parts of India including Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Outside India, the festival is recognised in Nepal.
On the occasion of Chhath Puja, women observe long fasts from sunrise to sunset and do not eat anything to promote prosperity and progress of their family members. According to Drik Panchang, Chhath 2022 Puja will be celebrated on Sunday, 30 October 2022. Shashthi Tithi starts at 5:49 am on 30 October and ends at 3:27 am on 31 October.
Let us find out the Chhath Puja 2022 wishes, messages, greetings, images, and status below.
Chhath Puja 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, and Status
The following is the list of Chhath Puja wishes, greetings, and messages that you can share with your loved ones or share as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram status.
May the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja bring you happiness and prosperity and may you live long. Happy Chhath Puja 2022.
With the rising Sun, let's start the day with puja of Chhath Maiya so that she brings new happiness and prosperity into your life. May Chhath Maiya grant all of your wishes. Happy Chhath puja.
May this Chhath Puja usher in new beginnings for you in terms of success, fortune, and life. May the Sun God bless you and your family and grant all of your wishes for this day. Happy Chhath Puja.
Chhath Puja is a celebration of real devotion, endurance, faith, and personal conviction. May happiness and fortune abound for you. May the Sun God's kind rays illuminate your life. I wish you and your family a very Happy Chhath Puja.
Get rid of all the gloom today and embrace positivity. May luck and fortune come your way on this auspicious and pious day. Happy Chhath puja to you and your family.
Today is the day to thank the Sun God ardently and offer Arghya to him. I hope you enjoy your fast. Happy Chhath Puja 2022.
On this Chhath Puja, May God provide you the finest of health and pleasure. May goodness and optimism be all around you. Happy Chhath Puja!
I wish that Chhathi Maiya and Sun God (Surya Devta) grant you the strength of an elephant and the courage of a lion so that you can have a blessed life on the occasion of Chhath Puja. Have a wonderful Chhath Puja!
Chhath Puja 2022: HD Images for Wallpaper
