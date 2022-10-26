Chhath Puja Special Trains List: Indian Railways To Run 211 Trains, Details Here

The special trains on the eve of the festivals will run to control the extra volume of passengers. It happens almost every year that the crowd becomes difficult to manage in trains. To keep the situation under control, the concerned authorities run festival special trains on specific routes.

The Chhath Puja Special Trains 2022 will primarily connect destinations like Amritsar, Azamgarh, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Firozpur, Katihar, Muzaffarpur, Patna, and Saharsa.

To keep the crowd in check and ensure smooth services, Indian railways has issued 32 special services especially for the festival season. Earlier, the concerned authorities notified 179 special train services for passengers. These trains connect the following railway routes:

1. Delhi To Patna.

2. Delhi To Bhagalpur.

3. Delhi-Muzaffarpur.

4. Delhi-Saharsa.

To know the complete details like timing, stops, routes, and more about the Chhath Puja and Diwali special trains 2022, please visit the official website, IRCTC, irctc.co.in.