Happened Within Seconds: Hyd Residents Recall Fatal Wall Collapse 

Mohammed Nawaz, who lost five of his family members, has filed a complaint against the property owner who had erected the compound wall. Nawaz alleged that the quality of the wall was substandard and his negligence claimed eight lives. The affected residents demand criminal action against the property owner.

“The compound was built just a year ago, and the structure’s quality is very poor. So many people wouldn’t have died, if the construction quality was superior,” alleges Hassan. Speaking to TNM, Chandrayangutta police said that they are verifying the complaint before taking any action.

While police had offered a temporary shelter at a nearby government school for the affected residents, some have shifted to their relatives’ place. Abdur Razzak, a resident, whose house developed cracks, rented another place by Wednesday noon after paying half the advance money.

“What else can we do? There’s nobody to help us. We built this house by spending around Rs 5 lakh. And now, like any tenant I have to worry about paying rent every month,” he sighs. Razzak urges the government to provide fair compensation.