Hany Babu Hospitalised After Eye Condition Deteriorates Alarmingly

The family had said that the swelling in his left eye started on 3 May, which led to double vision and severe pain. Since the prison Medical Officer had already informed Hany Babu that the prison did not have the facilities to treat his eye infection, Babu had immediately requested for consultation and treatment with a specialised doctor.

“But he was not taken for consultation, because an escort officer was not available. It was only after his lawyers sent an email on 6th May to the Superintendent, Taloja Jail, that he was taken to a Government Hospital in Vashi on 7th May.”

However, his condition ‘deteriorated alarmingly’ even after the visit, as per the letter, but he was not taken back to a hospital until Wednesday, according to reports.

Rowena is not sure if he was admitted after he returned from the hospital and his condition deteriorated (as some reports suggest) or if he was just held back when he went for his check up.

Babu, an Assistant Professor in Delhi University, has been accused of “propagating Naxal activities and Maoist ideology.”