Hanging of Convicts Real Tribute to Nirbhaya, Say Investigators

Investigating officers of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case on Friday, 20 March, called the hanging of the four convicts a ''real tribute'' to the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern who was savagely brutalised in an empty moving bus in a South Delhi neighbourhood.

Pramod Singh Kushwaha, then the additional DCP (South) and who headed the investigation team, said each and every member of the team pitched in to prepare a watertight case against the convicts.