Gyanvapi Mosque: Allahabad HC Stays Varanasi Court’s ASI Survey Order

"The Allahabad High Court on Thursday, 9 September, stayed an order by a Varanasi lower court that had asked the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey to determine whether the Gyanvapi Mosque, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, was built on the ruins of an older temple.

The high court made strong observations about the lower court’s order, saying that it should not have proceeded considering that the verdict in the petitions were pending before the high court.